Jofra Archer ruled out of upcoming English season: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2022, 05:08 pm 3 min read

Archer has suffered a lower stress fracture (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming English season after having suffered a stress fracture on his lower back. This is frustrating for the injury-prone cricketer, who has missed playing for England since a T20I match in Ahmedabad versus India in March 2021. Notably, there is no time frame on Archer's return. Here are the details.

Statement ECB issues statement on Archer

"After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season," an ECB statement read. "No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days," the statement added.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is another new setback for Archer, who continues to struggle with injuries.

As per BBC, Archer was on track in his recovery.

The promising bowler was hoping to play domestic cricket this month before feeling soreness in his back last week.

He is also set to miss the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

Injuries Injuries seem to take a toll on Archer

Prior to the stress fracture, Archer suffered a long-term elbow injury. This saw Archer be on the sidelines since early last year following which he underwent surgeries. After the first elbow surgery, Archer was in the process of rehab before he suffered another injury. This forced a second surgery late last year. And now, he is set to miss action for a long period.

Career stats Archer last played an ODI in September 2020

Archer has played 13 Test matches, having claimed 42 scalps at 31.04. He last played a Test against India in February 2021. In 17 ODIs, he has claimed 30 scalps at 24.00. He last played an ODI against Australia in September 2020. In T20Is, he has claimed 14 scalps at 24.50 with the best of 4/33.

ENG vs NZ Anderson, Broad return as England announce Test squad versus NZ

A 13-member England cricket team squad has been announced for the first two Tests against New Zealand. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. England host New Zealand in a three-match Test series, starting June 2. Notably, veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have returned to the side.

Information England pacers are suffering from injuries

Besides Archer, several England pace bowlers are currently injured. At least seven pacers are injured in total including Archer. The likes of Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Matt Fisher, and Saqib Mahmood have back injuries.

Information A look at England's Test squad

England Test Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root.