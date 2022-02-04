Sports

Chris Silverwood sacked as England coach post Ashes humiliation

Chris Silverwood sacked as England coach post Ashes humiliation

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 04, 2022, 11:10 am 4 min read

Chris Silverwood became England coach in 2019 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has parted ways with Chris Silverwood. The development was confirmed on Thursday by ECB on their website. ECB's decision has come in the wake of England's Ashes disaster Down Under. Silverwood's sacking has come a day after Ashley Giles stepped down as Managing Director of England cricket. Silverwood was appointed England's head coach in 2019 by Giles.

Context Why does it matter?

England's Test team has had a horrendous outing in recent years.

They have won just one of their last 14 Tests.

They also failed in recording a single victory during the Ashes series as they surrender the tour 0-4.

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has taken over England cricket's Managing Director post and is expected to announce their interim coach in the coming days.

Statement It's been an honor to be England Head Coach: Silverwood

"It's been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff," Silverwood said in a statement shared on ECB's website. "I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward," he added.

Words I leave with fond memories: Silverwood

"The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty (Joe Root) and Morgs (Eoin Morgan), and I am very proud of this group considering the challenges," he said. "I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family," he added.

Remark Tom Harrison on Silverwood's stint as England coach

"During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said. He further said that Silverwood guided England to several important Test victories in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Career Silverwood's stint as England coach

He joined England's coaching set up in 2018. He succeeded England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss in 2019. He guided England to Test series win against SA and Pakistan in 2020. England won the home series against West Indies (2020) and away series against SL at the turn of 2021. He was also at the helm during England's record nine Test losses in 2021.

2021-22 Ashes England lost 2021-22 Ashes

England lost the 2021-22 Ashes series by a 0-4 margin. Australia humbled England by nine wickets in the first game at Gabba. They hammered the visitors by 275 runs in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Australia won the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs. The Sydney Test was drawn. Australia won the fifth (D/N) Test at Hobart by 146 runs.

Stats England's Test performance since the start of 2021

England had a horrid outing in the red-ball format in 2021. They played 15 Test matches in the previous year and managed to win just four of them while losing nine games. Two games ended in a draw. Out of four, England recorded two victories against Sri Lanka and two against India. They played two games in 2022, lost one while drawing the other.

Coach Who can become England's next head coach?

India's 2011 World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten is touted as a favorite to succeed Silverwood. Kirsten had also coached the Indian and South Africa national team in the past. Former England captain Alec Stewart is also in the fray to become England's new head coach. Australia's World Cup-winning skipper and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has also been linked with the position.