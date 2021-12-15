Sports Ashes 2021-22: Ground stats of the Adelaide Oval

Ashes 2021-22: Ground stats of the Adelaide Oval

England will want to perform well at the Adelaide Oval

The second Test match between Australia and England will be held at the Adelaide Oval. The Ashes 2021-22 series started last week with Australia beating England by nine wickets in the first Test. Australia have a sound record in Day-Night Test cricket and will want to extend their run by performing well in the second Test. We present the ground stats.

Stat attack Australia have a sound record in Adelaide

Australia have played 79 Test matches at the Adelaide Oval to date. They have claimed 42 wins, besides suffering 18 losses. 19 Tests have ended in a draw, Against England, the Aussies have have played 32 Tests here at this venue. England have pocketed nine wins with the Aussies winning 18 times. Five matches have ended in a draw.

Team stats A look at the key team numbers

Australia have breached the 600-plus total twice in Adelaide. Australia's 674 in 1948 against India is the best score here. Their highest total against England is 582 in 1921. Meanwhile, England's highest total here is 620/5d in 2010. Australia have the second-lowest total at this venue (82 vs WI in 1951). Their lowest score against England is 100. England's lowest score here is 124.

Runs Ponting is the highest scorer

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has amassed the most runs here at the Adelaide Oval in Tests (1,743). He clocked an average of 60.10, hitting six tons and six fifties. 369 of his runs came against England at 52.71. Allan Border (1,415) and Michael Clarke (1,414) have 1,400-plus runs here. For England, John Hobbs (601) is the top scorer here.

Wickets Warne and Lyon dominate in terms of wickets

Shane Warne is the most successful bowler here in Adelaide with 56 wickets at 30.44. Warne picked up 16 wickets against England in three Tests at 31.18. The legendary spinner is followed by Nathan Lyon, who has claimed 51 wickets at 26.94. For England, John Briggs and James Anderson have snapped up 16 wickets at the Adelaide Oval.

Partnership Key partnership records

Ponting and Michael Clarke's 386-run stand for the fourth wicket against India is the best partnership score here in Adelaide. They achieved the feat in 2012. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne shared 361 runs versus Pakistan in 2019 (2nd wicket). For England, Paul Collingwood and Kevin Pietersen shared 310 runs (fourth wicket) in 2006 against the Aussies.

D/N Tests Australia have won all their eight D/N Tests

Australia have a perfect record in Day-Night Tests, having won all eight encounters. They have beaten New Zealand (twice), South Africa, Pakistan (twice), England, Sri Lanka, and India. Australia have played Day-Night Tests only at home (Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth). Their last Day-Night fixture was in December 2020, against India (Adelaide). Australia had bowled out India for their lowest Test score (36).