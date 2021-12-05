Sports India vs NZ: Hosts declare, set up a mammoth target

Published on Dec 05, 2021, 02:25 pm

The Indian cricket team declared on 276/7 in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing Wankhede Test. New Zealand, who remain down and out, are chasing a mammoth 540. Nonetheless, Ajaz Patel stood out in the second innings, extending his total tally of wickets to 14. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel scored a quickfire 41* (26). Here is the session report.

Session How did the second session pan out?

India resumed on 142/2 after the lunch break. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli looked set for big scores. However, Rachin Ravindra struck at a crucial juncture. He removed skipper Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha as well. Meanwhile, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed stumped. India declared on 276/7, setting up a 540-run target. New Zealand finished on 13/1 at tea.

Ajaz Best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in India

Ajaz was the pick of NZ bowlers, having scalped four wickets (106 runs) in the second innings. He extended his tally of wickets in the Test to 14. Ajaz now has the best match bowling figures against India (14/225). He also recorded the best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in India. Ajaz broke the record of Ian Botham (13/106 in 1980).

Axar Another substantial knock by Axar Patel

Axar Patel played another substantial knock in the Test. He hammered 41 off 26 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. Notably, Axar exhibited patience in the first innings. He took 128 balls to score 52 (5 fours and 1 six). This was Axar's maiden half-century in Test cricket. He was the standout batter in the middle order in both innings.