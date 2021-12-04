India vs NZ: Spinner Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel entered the record books after taking 10 wickets against India in the first innings of the ongoing Wankhede Test. The left-arm spinner has become only the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in Test history to have taken all 10 wickets in an innings. Ajaz single-handedly mowed down India's batting line-up, bowling them out on 325.
Best innings figures by a NZ bowler in Test cricket
Ajaz now has the best bowling figures by a New Zealand bowler in Test cricket. The former stood out with phenomenal figures of 10/119. Ajaz broke the record of Sir Richard Hadlee, who took 9/52 against Australia in 1985.
First left-arm spinner to take 10 wickets (Test innings)
England's Jim Laker was the first bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. The former off-spinner recorded figures of 10/53 against Australia in Manchester in 1956. Nearly 43 years later, the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble achieved this feat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, against Pakistan (10/74). And, Ajaz Patel has become the first left-arm spinner to reach this landmark.
Notable feats attained by Ajaz
Ajaz has registered the best innings bowling figures by a visiting spinner in India (10/119). He is followed by Nathan Lyon (8/50 in 2017) and Jason Krejza (8/215 in 2008). Besides, Ajaz also has the best bowling figures in a Test innings against India. Former West Indies spinner Jack Noreiga held the previous record (9/95, Port of Spain, 1971).
Third Test five-wicket haul in Asia
In the innings, Ajaz registered his third Test five-wicket haul in Asia, the joint-third-most by a Kiwi bowler with Tim Southee. The duo is behind Daniel Vettori (8) and Sir Richard Hadlee (5). As per Cricbuzz, Ajaz has become the first NZ spinner to take a five-for in the first innings of a Test in India (previous best: 4/100 by Jeetan Patel in 2012).