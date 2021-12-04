Sports India vs NZ: Spinner Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 01:13 pm

Ajaz Patel has become only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel entered the record books after taking 10 wickets against India in the first innings of the ongoing Wankhede Test. The left-arm spinner has become only the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in Test history to have taken all 10 wickets in an innings. Ajaz single-handedly mowed down India's batting line-up, bowling them out on 325.

Information Best innings figures by a NZ bowler in Test cricket

Ajaz now has the best bowling figures by a New Zealand bowler in Test cricket. The former stood out with phenomenal figures of 10/119. Ajaz broke the record of Sir Richard Hadlee, who took 9/52 against Australia in 1985.

History First left-arm spinner to take 10 wickets (Test innings)

England's Jim Laker was the first bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. The former off-spinner recorded figures of 10/53 against Australia in Manchester in 1956. Nearly 43 years later, the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble achieved this feat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, against Pakistan (10/74). And, Ajaz Patel has become the first left-arm spinner to reach this landmark.

Feats Notable feats attained by Ajaz

Ajaz has registered the best innings bowling figures by a visiting spinner in India (10/119). He is followed by Nathan Lyon (8/50 in 2017) and Jason Krejza (8/215 in 2008). Besides, Ajaz also has the best bowling figures in a Test innings against India. Former West Indies spinner Jack Noreiga held the previous record (9/95, Port of Spain, 1971).

Five-for Third Test five-wicket haul in Asia

In the innings, Ajaz registered his third Test five-wicket haul in Asia, the joint-third-most by a Kiwi bowler with Tim Southee. The duo is behind Daniel Vettori (8) and Sir Richard Hadlee (5). As per Cricbuzz, Ajaz has become the first NZ spinner to take a five-for in the first innings of a Test in India (previous best: 4/100 by Jeetan Patel in 2012).