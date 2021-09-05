New Zealand beat Bangladesh in third T20I: Records broken

Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell added an unbeaten 66 runs

The Bangladesh cricket team lost against New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday. With this win, New Zealand have fought back in the five-match series and trail the hosts 2-1. Bangladesh had earlier won the first two T20Is. Batting first, NZ managed 128/5 in 20 overs. Henry Nicholls was the top scorer with 36*. In reply, Bangladesh (76/10) stuttered in the chase.

BAN vs NZ

How did the match pan out?

New Zealand lost Finn Allen (15) early on before a 30-run stand was added. However, Wily Young and Colin de Grandhomme departed in quick succession (46/3). The Kiwis were reduced to 62/5 before Nicholls and Tom Blundell (30*) added an unbeaten 66-run stand. In reply, Bangladesh didn't start well as they fumbled from 23/0 to 25/3. NZ picked up regular wickets to seal victory.

Mustafizur

Mustafizur races to 72 T20I wickets

Mustafizur Rahman (1/29) has raced to 72 wickets in T20Is at an average of 19.52. He has equaled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (72) in terms of wickets. Fizz is now the joint-12th highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He now has 10 wickets against the Kiwis at 19.70. Fizz claimed his 39th wicket on home soil. He has taken 14 wickets in T20Is this year.

Information

New Zealand extend their T20I H2H record against Bangladesh

The two teams have met on 13 occasions with NZ leading the H2H record (11-2). NZ had a 10-0 record before Bangladesh sealed two successive wins. Earlier this year, New Zealand had hammered Bangladesh 3-0 in T20Is.

Do you know?

Ajay Patel claims four scalps

Ajaz Patel bowled really to hurt the Tigers. He claimed four wickets for just 16 runs. This is now his best bowling spell in T20Is. He got the wickets of Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Afif Hossain.