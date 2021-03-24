Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 11:45 am

Bangladesh cricket team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has turned 34 on Wednesday. The champion cricketer has been a star performer for the Tigers over the years and his impact in the ICC T20 World Cup later this year will be immense. Shakib is also set to represent Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Here are his achievements.

Formats A look at Shakib's career in Tests and ODIs

In 57 Test matches, Shakib has racked up 3,930 runs at 39.69. He has slammed five tons and 25 half-centuries with a best of 217. Shakib has also claimed 210 scalps at 31.20. In 209 ODIs, the southpaw has amassed 6,436 runs at 38.08. He has nine tons and 48 fifties with a best of 134*. He has taken 266 ODI wickets at 5/29.

Bowling Shakib holds these records in Tests and ODIs for Bangladesh

Shakib is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Test cricket. Notably, he is the only bowler with 150-plus wickets for the Asian side. Shakib is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh is ODIs. He needs five wickets to surpass Mashrafe Mortaza (270) to become the most successful bowler. He is also in line to get past James Anderson and Harbhajan Singh (269 each).

T20Is Shakib holds these T20I records

Shakib is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20I history. He is one of the five bowlers with 90-plus wickets in T20Is. Shakib along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and New Zealand's Tim Southee can get past 100 scalps in T20Is. He is the second-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is after Tamim Iqbal (1,701). Notably, he has the most T20I half-centuries for Bangladesh (9).

Information How has Shakib fared in T20Is?

In 76 T20Is, the all-rounder has scored 1,567 runs at 23.74. He has nine fifties under his belt. The left-arm spinner has also claimed 92 wickets at 20.58. He has best bowling figures of 5/20.

Unique feats Shakib holds these unique records

Shakib is the only cricketer to score more than 6,000 international runs and pick 300-plus international wickets across all formats in a single country. During the 2019 World Cup, Shakib became quickest all-rounder, in terms of innings, to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs. He is the fastest player to score 6,000 runs and take 250 wickets in ODIs.

Information Shakib's IPL feats