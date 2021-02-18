Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan has made his comeback in the Indian Premier League. Shakib was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2020 IPL auction after he was handed a one-year ban by the ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches. This time, he had set his base price at Rs. 2 crore as Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for 3.20 crore.

IPL Shakib has represented KKR and SRH in the IPL

Shakib had been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, who drafted him in 2011. He made massive contributions as KKR went on to win the title in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Shakib was released by the the KKR and picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 season. He represented the SRH for two seasons before getting released.

Career A look at his IPL career

Shakib has been one of the most prolific all-rounders in the Indian Premier League. In 63 games, he has racked up 746 runs at a strike-rate of 126.65. The tally also includes two fifties and 20 sixes. That apart, he has also snapped up 59 wickets with a best match haul of 3/17. He owns an economy rate of 7.46.

Ban The ban of Shakib ended in October 2020

Shakib's one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach ended in October last year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned him from all formats for two years (with one-year suspension) after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Notably, the breach was reported after he failed to disclose corrupt approaches in relation to three games.

Form Shakib starred for Bangladesh against West Indies