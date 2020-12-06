Indian's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, turned 27 on Sunday. Bumrah took the world by storm with his quirky bowling action after arriving on the scene (2016). Ever since, he has cemented his spot as India's strike bowler in all three formats. His propensity to bowl fiery yorkers in the death overs makes him a cut above the rest. Here are Bumrah's splendid records.

Career A look at Bumrah's international career

In his four-year-old international career, Jasprit Bumrah has snapped up 68 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 20.33. He also owns 108 wickets from 67 ODIs at 25.33. Bumrah boasts a terrific average of 20.25 in T20Is, the lowest by an Indian fast bowler in the format. Overall, he has accounted for 59 wickets in 50 T20Is, so far.

100 wickets Second-fastest to 100 ODI wickets among Indians

In 2019, Bumrah became the second-fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in ODIs after Mohammed Shami. He reached the feat after dismissing Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne during India's league match of 2019 World Cup. Bumrah accomplished the milestone in 57 matches, while Shami took 56 to do so. He was also India's leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 scalps.

Tests A remarkable feat in Test cricket

Bumrah made his Test debut on the 2017/18 SA tour. Although India lost the Test series, he emerged as India's standout bowler, taking his maiden five-for in the Johannesburg Test (5/54). He also claimed fifers on the England (5/85, Nottingham) and Australia tour (6/33, Melbourne). He became the first Asian bowler to do so in these nations, in the same calendar year.

Do you know? Third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket

In 2019, Bumrah clinched an astonishing Test hat-trick against West Indies, thereby becoming the third Indian with this feat. He attained the distinction in the first innings of Kingston Test. The Caribbean batsmen were beaten all ends up by his pace and movement.

IPL Bumrah is the nucleus of Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

As a 19-year-old, Bumrah grabbed eyeballs with his unconventional bowling action at the IPL 2013. Eventually, he went on to become the nucleus of the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. His attributes both at the start and death are deemed indispensable. He is presently MI's second-highest wicket-taker with 109 scalps. Bumrah starred in the wickets column this year as well (27 scalps).

