Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 03:41 pm
Written byRamya Patelkhana
The worsening effects of climate change may pose a massive risk of $200 billion to India's GDP (gross domestic product) by 2030, revealed a report by McKinsey Global Institute (MGI).
It said the rise in temperatures due to climate change would force workers to stay indoors, reducing the outdoor work hours, and may pose a great threat to India's GDP.
Here are more details.
The report stated, as of 2017, heat-exposed, outdoor work contributed to half of the GDP, accounting for around 30% of its growth. It also said about 380 million, or 75% of India's labor force, were employed in such sectors.
"Lost labor hours due to increasing heat and humidity could put approximately 2.5-4.5% of GDP at risk by 2030, equivalent to...$150-250 billion," it estimated.
