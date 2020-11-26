Japanese consumer electronics company AKAI has launched its Fire TV Edition television in India in a 43-inch size. As for the highlights, the device runs on Amazon's Fire TV OS and has an LED screen with Full-HD resolution. It also packs stereo speakers with support for DTS Tru Surround and Dolby Audio technology. Here's our roundup.

Design and display AKAI 43-inch Fire TV Edition: At a glance

The AKAI 43-inch Fire TV Edition television comes with slim bezels and sits on a V-shaped pedestal stand. It has a 43-inch LED display with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. For audio, the television packs a 20W speaker system with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround.

Information It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi

In terms of connectivity, the AKAI 43-inch Fire TV Edition television offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Display Mirroring for compatible devices, three HDMI ports, and one USB port. It also comes bundled with an Alexa-enabled smart remote.

Internals Under the hood

The AKAI 43-inch Fire TV Edition television is powered by a quad-core processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for storing content. The device runs on Amazon's Fire TV OS and offers support for popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, as well as Apple TV+.

Information What about the pricing?