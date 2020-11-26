Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 06:56 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G 5G model in India on November 30 at 12 pm, the company has announced. According to the launch invite, it will arrive as the "most affordable 5G ready phone" in the country.
To recall, the Moto G 5G was unveiled in Europe earlier this month alongside the Moto G9 Power.
Here are more details.
Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on @Flipkart! Stay tuned. https://t.co/3HD1jvKWYo pic.twitter.com/kCcjDepMDr— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 26, 2020
The Moto G 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Volcanic Gray and Frosted Silver color options.
The Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Moto G 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Europe, the Moto G 5G is priced at €300 (approximately Rs. 26,300) for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset in India will be revealed at the time of launch on November 30.
