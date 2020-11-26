Infinix ZERO 8i, which was scheduled to be launched on December 2, will now be announced on December 3, the company has said without sharing the reason for the postponement of the event. To recall, the phone was unveiled in Pakistan in October, and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz screen, a total of six cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Infinix ZERO 8i features a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black Diamond, Green Diamond, and Silver Diamond color options.

The Infinix ZERO 8i offers a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP tertiary camera, and an 'AI sensor.' On the front, it gets a 16MP main lens and an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

The Infinix ZERO 8i draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based XOS 7 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

