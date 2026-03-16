US to announce coalition for escorting ships through Hormuz: WSJ

The United States is reportedly planning to announce a coalition of countries that will escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement could come as early as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, discussions are still ongoing about when these operations would commence, either before or after the current hostilities in the Middle East.

Shipping significance Strait of Hormuz has been closed since early March The Strait of Hormuz is a key global shipping route through which around 20% of the world's oil passes. However, since early March, the waterway has been effectively closed due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and a joint front of Israel and the US. The closure has resulted in skyrocketing fuel prices worldwide.

Coalition response Countries evasive on sending warships to help keep vessels safe US President Donald Trump had openly called on nations to send warships to help keep container vessels safe. "Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated," Trump said. But several countries have been evasive in their responses.

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Cautious responses China, France and South Korea's responses China's embassy in the US stressed that "all parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and unimpeded energy supply." Beijing also promised to "strengthen communication with relevant parties" for de-escalation. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it would "closely coordinate and carefully review" the situation with Washington, while France said it was working with partners on a possible international mission but emphasized it must be when "the circumstances permit."

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