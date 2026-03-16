'Be more careful next...': Chalamet's co-star reacts to opera remarks

Fran Drescher, who plays Timothée Chalamet 's mother in the film Marty Supreme, has reacted to the actor's recent controversial comments about opera and ballet. Speaking to Danny Pellegrino for People at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Academy Awards Viewing Party, she said, "You live, you learn." "You gotta be careful what you say to the press because you could paint yourself into a corner you can't get out of."

Career impact He'll be more careful next time, added Drescher Drescher, 68, added that she doesn't believe the controversy will affect Chalamet's career. "I don't think that it's gonna have a lasting impact on his career, which is sensational." "But, he'll be more careful next time." "Maybe he'll do less press and just be more aware of what he's saying instead of [being] so relaxed because now he sees that you could be on top and then people could turn against you. So, you gotta always be very careful."

Defense She also defended the actor amid the backlash Drescher also defended Chalamet, saying, "I find him to be a very kind and caring person that was raised by artists." "I think that even though he may have come across a bit cavalier. In reality, I think that he has a great respect and regard for the arts."

Advertisement