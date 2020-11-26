Infinix will launch its camera-centric ZERO 8i model in India on December 2, the company has revealed. To recall, the phone was unveiled in Pakistan in October. As for the key highlights, the ZERO 8i comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz screen, a total of six cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix ZERO 8i: At a glance

The Infinix ZERO 8i features slim bezels, a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie camera unit, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera system. The handset bears a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Black Diamond, Green Diamond, and Silver Diamond color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix ZERO 8i has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP tertiary camera, and an 'AI sensor.' On the front, it gets a 16MP main lens and an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix ZERO 8i draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based XOS 7 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?