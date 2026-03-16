19 Indians arrested in UAE over misleading US-Iran war videos

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ordered the arrest of 35 individuals, including 19 Indians. The arrests were made over the publication of misleading videos on social media amid rising regional tensions due to the ongoing Israel-US-Iran war. The country's official news agency WAM said the accused have been referred for an expedited trial.

Official statement Attorney-General's statement on the incident UAE's Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shams said that these arrests came after intensive monitoring of digital platforms to prevent the spread of fabricated information and artificial content aimed at inciting public disorder and undermining stability. He added that investigations revealed three groups committed various acts including publishing real clips related to current events, fabricating clips using AI, and promoting a state practicing military aggression while glorifying its leadership.

Misinformation tactics First group misled public using real videos The first group of 10 accused published real video clips showing the passage and interception of missiles over the country's airspace or their impact. They filmed people watching these events, adding commentary and sound effects implying active aggressions to create panic. This group included five Indians, one Pakistani, one Nepali, two Filipinos, and an Egyptian.

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AI misuse Second group used AI to create fake content The second group published fake visual content generated by AI or repurposed footage from abroad under the pretense it was filmed in the UAE. These clips featured synthetic scenes of explosions and missiles, often with national flags or specific dates to lend credibility to false claims and mislead the public. This group included five Indians, one Nepali and one Bangladeshi.

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Propaganda promotion Third group glorified hostile state and its leadership The third group published content glorifying a hostile state and its political and military leadership, portraying their regional military aggressions as achievements. This involved praising leaders of that state and republishing propaganda that serves hostile media discourse and harms national interests. The group consisted of five Indians and one Pakistani. Two other individuals, both Indians, also face similar offence charges, the statement said.