19 Indians arrested in UAE over misleading US-Iran war videos
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ordered the arrest of 35 individuals, including 19 Indians. The arrests were made over the publication of misleading videos on social media amid rising regional tensions due to the ongoing Israel-US-Iran war. The country's official news agency WAM said the accused have been referred for an expedited trial.
Official statement
Attorney-General's statement on the incident
UAE's Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shams said that these arrests came after intensive monitoring of digital platforms to prevent the spread of fabricated information and artificial content aimed at inciting public disorder and undermining stability. He added that investigations revealed three groups committed various acts including publishing real clips related to current events, fabricating clips using AI, and promoting a state practicing military aggression while glorifying its leadership.
Misinformation tactics
First group misled public using real videos
The first group of 10 accused published real video clips showing the passage and interception of missiles over the country's airspace or their impact. They filmed people watching these events, adding commentary and sound effects implying active aggressions to create panic. This group included five Indians, one Pakistani, one Nepali, two Filipinos, and an Egyptian.
AI misuse
Second group used AI to create fake content
The second group published fake visual content generated by AI or repurposed footage from abroad under the pretense it was filmed in the UAE. These clips featured synthetic scenes of explosions and missiles, often with national flags or specific dates to lend credibility to false claims and mislead the public. This group included five Indians, one Nepali and one Bangladeshi.
Propaganda promotion
Third group glorified hostile state and its leadership
The third group published content glorifying a hostile state and its political and military leadership, portraying their regional military aggressions as achievements. This involved praising leaders of that state and republishing propaganda that serves hostile media discourse and harms national interests. The group consisted of five Indians and one Pakistani. Two other individuals, both Indians, also face similar offence charges, the statement said.
Legal repercussions
Misinformation intended to mislead public, said UAE's Attorney-General
UAE's Attorney-General Dr. Al Shamsi said these acts are crimes punishable by law with imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than AED 1,00,000. He emphasized that such events have been exploited to spread misinformation intended to deliberately mislead the public while undermining national security, order and stability.