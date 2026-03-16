Claude now offers double usage limits for free

Anthropic , the AI company behind the popular chatbot Claude, is running a special promotion. The offer doubles usage limits for users accessing Claude during off-peak hours until March 27. It applies to a wide range of users across Free, Pro, Max, and Team plans. The good news is that you don't have to do anything to activate it.

Offer specifics Promotion applies to all platforms and integrations The promotion from Anthropic is pretty straightforward. It automatically kicks in, without any settings to toggle or codes to enter. The offer is valid across all platforms including the web version, desktop apps, and mobile. It also covers integrations like Cowork, Claude Code, Claude for Excel, and Claude for PowerPoint. The only exception are Enterprise customers who are not eligible for this particular promotion.

Past initiatives Last year's similar promotion This isn't the first time Anthropic has run a promotion like this. In December last year, the company doubled usage limits for Pro and Max tier subscribers. However, this latest campaign is much broader as it extends the benefit to Free and Team plan users too. The company has described the initiative as a "small thank you to everyone using Claude."

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