A tale of two halves from Manchester United saw them come back from behind to win against West Ham United in gameweek 11 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. After being down at half-time, United scored three goals in the second half to earn a 3-1 win. Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored for United. Here are the records broken.

WHUMUN How did the match pan out?

West Ham were solid and had numerous chances to kill the game in a dominating first half. United were caught napping and conceded the opener via a corner kick after leaving Tomas Soucek free. The hosts continued their promise in the second half, before Paul Pogba scored a screamer. United's substitutions Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata made the difference in the end.

Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes shines for Manchester United

As per Opta, Fernandes created eight chances after coming on at half-time. This is the most by a player in a single Premier League match with a maximum of 45 minutes played since Jason Koumas against Sunderland in February 2008. Since his debut in February, the Portuguese has been directly involved in 36 goals in 38 games in all competitions (22 goals, 14 assists).

Records United smash a host of records

As per Opta, the Red Devils are only the second side in Premier League history to score two-plus goals in nine consecutive away games after Leeds in April 2001. United have won their first five away games in a league campaign for the first time since 1985-86. They have now won more points from losing positions than any other team in EPL history (385).

Feats Rashford, Greenwood and Pogba register these feats

Rashford now has four goals and five assists in his last seven Premier League matches. He also ended a run of five Premier League games without scoring. According to Sky Sports, Mason Greenwood is now the youngest player to reach that landmark of 20 goals for United since Norman Whiteside. Pogba scored only his second Premier League goal for United since April 2019.

Do you know? United's substitutes deliver the goods

All three of United's substitutes were directly involved in a goal against West Ham (Rashford, Fernandes and Mata). This is just the second time this has happened for them in a Premier League game - previously in August 2017 vs Leicester (Rashford, Lingard and Fellaini).

Information Away joy for United!