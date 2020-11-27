Honda Activa has completed 20 years of sales in India. To celebrate this milestone, the company has launched a '20th Anniversary Edition' of the Activa 6G scooter. The vehicle comes with a golden Activa logo, an embossed '20th Anniversary' logo, silver stripes, and a Matte Mature Brown paintwork. Mechanically, however, it is the same as the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition: At a glance

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition features apron-mounted turn indicators, a flat-type seat, a blacked-out crankcase cover, and a Matte Mature Brown paintwork with color-matched grab rails. The scooter offers an analog instrument cluster, an external fuel filler cap, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on black steel wheels. It has a kerb weight of 107kg and a 5.3-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 110cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.68hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.79Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?