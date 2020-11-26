Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 07:13 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Skoda will launch the facelifted Octavia sedan in India in the second quarter of 2021, Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India has announced.
As for the highlights, the fourth-generation model will offer a refreshed look and a feature-loaded cabin. It is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine.
The 2021 Skoda Octavia will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlamps.
The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMS, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels.
The rear section will carry "SKODA" lettering on the boot-lid, a body-colored bumper, and wrap-around LED tailights.
The 2021 Skoda Octavia will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
The 2021 Octavia will have a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with 3-zone climate control, shift-by-wire gearstick, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The sedan will house a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety features including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera will also be present.
The pricing and availability details of the Skoda Octavia (facelift) in India will be announced at the time of launch next year. It is likely to cost around Rs. 36 lakh and take on rivals such as Toyota Camry and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.
