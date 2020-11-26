Skoda will launch the facelifted Octavia sedan in India in the second quarter of 2021, Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India has announced. As for the highlights, the fourth-generation model will offer a refreshed look and a feature-loaded cabin. It is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Octavia: At a glance

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlamps. The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMS, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will carry "SKODA" lettering on the boot-lid, a body-colored bumper, and wrap-around LED tailights.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Octavia will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The 2021 Octavia will have a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with 3-zone climate control, shift-by-wire gearstick, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The sedan will house a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera will also be present.

Information What about the pricing?