Wyndham to add 50+ hotels in India, expand brand presence

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor, has announced plans to expand its presence in India . The company is looking to add over 50 hotels in the country as part of its growth strategy. Currently, Ramada is Wyndham's most popular brand in India. However, the company also intends to introduce more brands into the Indian market as part of this expansion plan.

Information Wyndham currently has more than 70 hotels in India Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director for Eurasia at Wyndham, said the company currently has over 70 hotels. "Very soon we are going to be more than 100," he told PTI. Macarius also mentioned they have over 50 hotels in their pipeline, which is constantly growing.

Brand diversification More brands coming to India Wyndham's President for Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, Dimitris Manikis, promised that the company will bring more brands to India. He said, "We've got such a great portfolio of brands that they fit with certain markets at a certain time." The company now has 25 hotel brands under its umbrella, including Super 8, Days Inn, Microtel, Baymont, Wingate, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham.

Partnership announcement Global footprint and recent partnership Wyndham has over 9,300 hotels in nearly 95 countries. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts to launch two of its globally recognized brands, La Quinta by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels, in India. This move is part of Wyndham's larger strategy to expand its footprint in the Indian hospitality market.