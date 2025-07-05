Gold prices may touch ₹1L mark in H2 2025

India 's gold prices are tipped to rise in the second half of this year, possibly hitting the mark of ₹1 lakh per 10g. The prediction comes from a report by ICICI Bank Global Markets. The forecast is based on current price trends and market conditions, which suggest a bullish outlook for gold in the coming months.

Market resilience Domestic gold prices rose by 0.6% in June Unlike the global market, domestic gold prices in India rose by 0.6% in June. This increase was mainly due to a slight depreciation of the Indian Rupee (INR) by 0.2%. The report from ICICI Bank Global Markets noted that local gold prices are likely to continue their upward trend, moving from the current range of ₹96,500-₹98,500 per 10g toward the ₹1 lakh mark in H2 2025.

Market dynamics Gold imports have declined sequentially In terms of volume, gold imports have declined sequentially, indicating a possible weakening of demand due to high prices. May saw gold imports worth $2.5 billion, down from $3.1 billion in April. However, data released by AMFI shows a net ETF inflow of ₹292 crore in May after two months of outflows, indicating strong investment-related demand for gold in local markets despite rising prices.