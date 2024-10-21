Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian Rupee has hit a record low against the Dollar, largely due to foreign investors withdrawing over $9 billion from local stocks this month.

This trend is also seen in other Asian currencies, which are falling as the Dollar strengthens, partly due to expectations of less aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the potential of a Trump victory in the upcoming US election.

The market is now watching the Reserve Bank of India's potential December rate cut decision closely.

RBI intervened to prevent further fall

Indian Rupee hits record low against Dollar: What's fueling downturn?

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:39 pm Oct 21, 202405:39 pm

What's the story The Indian Rupee (INR) hit a historic low in its closing value today, ending at 84.0725 against the US Dollar (USD). The slight fall from the previous close of 84.0650 was due to continued USD outflows, and a broad decline among Asian currencies. However, possible intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prevented the INR from falling further.

Market dynamics

USD demand and foreign investment withdrawal impact INR

The market saw a rise in demand for USD from foreign banks, probably on behalf of their custodial clients. Meanwhile, state-run banks kept a steady supply of USD, which prevented the INR's fall. A major reason for the INR's fall was the withdrawal of over $9 billion by foreign investors from local stocks this month alone.

Regional impact

Asian currencies and equity indices face downturn

Asian currencies also fell, losing between 0.1% and nearly 1%. The Dollar index climbed to 103.7, up nearly 3% in October alone. The surge was driven by expectations of less aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and increasing chances of Donald Trump's victory in the upcoming US presidential election.

Future outlook

Market anticipates RBI's rate cut decision

ING Bank observed, "FX markets seem to be positioning for a Trump victory in next month's US presidential election." Meanwhile, USD-INR forward premiums witnessed an uptick with the 1-year implied yield, rising by five basis points to 2.24%. The increase came after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's comments prompted traders to rethink the possibility of a December rate cut.