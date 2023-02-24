Business

Sensex slips 141 points, Nifty ends below 17,500 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 24, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 30.5 points to close at 8,476.95 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump on Friday. While the Sensex slipped 141.87 points, or 0.24%, to 59,463.93 points, the Nifty shed 45.45 points, or 0.26%, to 17,465.8 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 30.5 points to end at 8,476.95 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY PHARMA, gaining 0.68%, 0.66%, and 0.23%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Ports, Asian Paints, and Divis Labs, which climbed 1.44%, 1.31%, and 1.28%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, and M&M emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.11%, 4.72%, and 2.55%, respectively.

INR ended flat against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) ended flat at Rs. 82.75 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 55,670. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 206, or 0.32%, to Rs. 64,145. The crude oil futures prices soared 1.04% to settle at $76.4 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,267.16 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 20,010.04 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 27,453.48 points. In the US market, NASDAQ advanced 83.33 points, or 0.72%, to 11,590.4 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $23,848.12, down 1.91% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 0.96% and is trading at $1,648.85. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $310.41 (0.28% down), and $0.3821 (2.36% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.26% lower than yesterday at $0.0844.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.