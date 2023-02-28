Business

Sensex falls 326 points, Nifty barely holds 17,300 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 28, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.46% to close at 8,456.7 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.55% to 58,962.12 points, while the Nifty fell 0.51% to 17,303.95 points. The midcap witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.46% to 8,456.7 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers are NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY AUTO, edging up 2.4%, 1.13%, and 0.44%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints, adding 14.27%, 5.42%, and 2.87%, respectively. Cipla, Hindalco, and Dr Reddy's Labs were trading among the top stock losers on Tuesday, shedding 4.61%, 3.06%, and 2.36%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.23% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.23% to 82.66 in forex trade on Tuesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.41% and the latter shedding 0.43% to settle at Rs. 55,250 and Rs. 62,692, respectively. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.92, or 1.21% to $76.81 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.66% to 3,279.61 points, while the Nikkei index too rose 0.08% to 27,445.56 points on Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index declined by 0.8% to 19,785.94 points. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 72.04 points, or 0.63%, to 11,466.98 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $23,293.31 which is 0.48% down from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,621.12, down 1.00%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $301.78 (1.03% down), and $0.3616 (0.15% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.22% higher than yesterday at $0.08131.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.