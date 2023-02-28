Business

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 28, 2023, 11:25 am

Bitcoin has slipped 0.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,449.29. It is 5.81% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.36% from yesterday and is trading at $1,629.82. From last week, it is down 4.03%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $452.63 billion and $199.44 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $304.24, which is 0.81% less than yesterday and 3.42% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 0.31% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.87% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.51%) and $0.088 (up 1.14%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.700 (up 0.89%), $6.4005 (down 0.46%), $0.000011 (down 3.38%), and $1.23 (down 3.18%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 5.42%, while Polka Dot has fallen 8.41%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.24%, whereas Polygon has lost 16.01%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are NEM, SingularityNET, Synthetix, ImmutableX, and dYdX. They are trading at $0.055 (up 33%), $0.44 (up 12.10%), $2.86 (up 8.60%), $1.02 (up 5.69%), and $2.95 (up 4.26%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.62%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bone ShibaSwap, Conflux, Ankr, Aave, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $1.77 (down 5.94%), $0.22 (down 4.91%), $0.044 (down 4.51%), $79.17 (down 3.70%), and $5.04 (down 3.59%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $15.22 billion (up 44.76%) and $1.16 billion (up 53.93%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.58 billion, which is up 71.67% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $17.74 (down 2.56%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), $6.46 (down 1.35%), $23,418.93 (down 0.26%), and $7.29 (down 1.39%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Flow, Stacks, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.04 (down 3.47%), $6.05 (down 2.12%), $1.20 (down 0.38%), $0.88 (up 2.53%), and $0.66 (up 0.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $34.34 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $834.14 billion three months ago.