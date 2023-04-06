Business

Sensex gains 143 points, Nifty settles near 17,600

Sensex gains 143 points, Nifty settles near 17,600

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 06, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.64% to 8,550.65 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.24% to 59,832.97 points, the Nifty jumped 0.24% to 17,599.15 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.64% to 8,550.65 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY AUTO and NIFTY PHARMA topped the list, edging up 2.76%, 0.9% and 0.75%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors emerged as the top performing stocks, gaining 3.3%, 2.97% and 2.6%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were HCL, ONGC, and ICICI Bank, plunging 1.74%, 1.5%, and 1.09%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Talking about Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index soared 0% to 3,312.63 points, while Hang Seng Index rose 0.28% to 20,331.2 points. Nikkei plunged 1.24% to 27,472.63 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.07% lower to 11,996.86 points.

INR goes up 0.15% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Thursday strengthened 0.15% to settle at Rs. 81.89 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at Rs. 60,748 and the latter at Rs. 74,630. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $80.47 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai are unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai too, the fuel prices witnessed no correction as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter, and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,831.56, down 2.43% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,865.74, down 2.34%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9999 (0.04% down), $311.67 (1.04% down), and $0.3803 (3.83% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 6.19% lower than yesterday at $0.09069.