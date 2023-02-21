Business

Sensex and Nifty end flat amid volatile trading

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 21, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell by 0.43% to close at 8,609.95 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Tuesday with the Sensex settling at 60,672.72 points and Nifty ending flat at 17,826.7 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 37.35 points or 0.43% to 8,609.95 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY INFRA, which rose 0.4%, 0.27%, and 0.17%, respectively. NTPC, Britannia, and Reliance emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.28%, 1.1%, and 0.91%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospital, and Coal India lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.42%, 2.4%, and 1.72%, respectively.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.07% to settle at Rs. 82.8 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 56,138, the silver futures closed at Rs. 65,667. The crude oil futures slipped 0.39% to $77.31 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.74% to 20,529.49 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.21% to 27,473.1 points on Tuesday. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 68.56 points, or 0.58%, to 11,787.27 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $24,807.59, down 0.25% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,685.13, down 1.59%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% down), $314.03 (1.22% down), and $0.3979 (2.55% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08695, down 1.73% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.