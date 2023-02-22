Business

Sensex plunges 927 points, Nifty barely holds 17,550 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 22, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell by 1.06% to close at 8,519.75 points

On Wednesday, the stock market was in the hands of the bear as the Sensex slipped 927.74 points, or 1.55%, to 59,744.98 points while the Nifty dropped 272.4 points, or 1.55%, to 17,554.3 points. The midcap indices reflected the broader market trend, as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 90.2 points, or 1.06%, to 8,519.75 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

ITC, Bajaj Auto, and Dr Reddy's Labs emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 0.5%, 0.09%, and 0.08%, respectively. The top losing sectors were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSU BANK, which slipped 2.72%, 1.97%, and 1.95%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Grasim emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 11.05%, 7.15%, and 3.61%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.05% to end at Rs. 82.85 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 56,134. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 322, or 0.49%, to Rs. 65,730. The crude oil futures slipped 2.16% to $75.4 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday slipped 105.65 points, or 0.52%, to 20,423.84 points while the Nikkei rose 368.78 points, or 1.36%, to 27,104.32 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 294.97 points, or 2.5%, to 11,492.3 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $24,105.93, down 2.83% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,639.97, down 2.68%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $307.37 (2.11% down), and $0.3855 (3.08% down), respectively. Up 0.23% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08714.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.