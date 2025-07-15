Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retired on own will: Rajeev Shukla 

Rajeev Shukla, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, has confirmed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 's decision to retire from Test and T20I formats was their own. He said that while their absence is felt, the board respects players' decisions regarding retirement. Shukla also confirmed that both players will remain available for ODIs despite their recent retirements from other formats.

Statement Here's what Shukla said During Team India's visit to meet King Charles III at St James Palace, Shukla, speaking to the reporters, said, "We all feel Rohit and Virat's absence, but they made the decision on their own. It's the BCCI's policy that they don't tell any player when they should take retirement from which format." "It was their decision. We'll always feel their absence and consider them as batting greats. The good thing is they are available for ODIs," added Shukla.

Retirement Sudden retirement from Test cricket Both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20I cricket after powering India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. The duo featured in the Test season thereafter. Earlier this year, the two Indian batting stalwarts announced shock retirements from Test cricket. Although Rohit and Kohli faced criticism after India's poor show Down Under, they were expected to brace the batting line-up in England. However, the sudden announcements led to several speculations.

Gill Shukla praises Shubman Gill Besides, Shukla praised Shubman Gill's leadership skills and his performance with the bat. Gill has taken over from Rohit as India's new Test captain. He has broken a ton of records in the ongoing five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. "Shubman Gill has established himself as a good captain," said Shukla. "He has also proved himself with the bat with so many centuries and double-centuries. What can be better than that?"