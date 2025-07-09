How India's Test side has fared at Lord's Cricket Ground 

Over the years, several teams have etched their names into the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground Honors Board. Since hosting its first Test back in 1884, the Home of Cricket has seen some riveting performances. The ground has had its fair share of Indian cricketing glory as well. India have won three Tests on this ground so far. Have a look at their record here.

Stats Three wins in 19 Tests Between 1932 and 2021, India have played 19 Tests at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo. The visitors have won three and lost 12 matches here, with four games ending in draws. Notably, India lost their first six Tests at this venue. They won in 1986, 2014, and 2021, under three different captains. The last drawn Test involving India at Lord's was in 2007.

Wins India's glorious wins at Lord's India's first-ever Test win at Lord's came in 1986. Kapil Dev led them to a five-wicket win and was adjudged the Player of the Match. Nearly three decades later, India won their second Test at Lord's with MS Dhoni at the helm. Ishant Sharma's final-innings exploits stood out. Virat Kohli is the only other Indian captain to win a Test at Lord's (2021).

Performers A look at India's star performers Dilip Vengsarkar (508), Rahul Dravid (354), Sunil Gavaskar (340), and Vinoo Mankad (333) are the Indian players with 300-plus Test runs at Lord's. Notably, Vengsarkar is the only Indian with multiple Test tons here (3). Among bowlers, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil, and Ishant own the joint-most Test wickets for India at Lord's (17). Mohammed Siraj took eight wickets in his only outing (2021).