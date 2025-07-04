Listing Indian batters with 250-plus scores in away Tests

﻿Shubman Gill recently became only the third Indian batter to score over 250 runs in an away Test innings. He achieved this feat during the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Indian skipper was dismissed for 269 on Day 2 as India posted a mammoth first-innings total of 587/10. Here we look at the Indian batters with 250-plus scores in away Test matches.

#4 Virender Sehwag - 254 in Lahore, 2006 Two of the four places on this list belong to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. The dasher was sensational in the 2006 Lahore Test against Pakistan as he blasted a stunning double-hundred. He made 254 runs off just 247 balls, a knock laced with 47 fours and a six. He was involved in a colossal 410-run opening stand alongside Rahul Dravid (128*) in the drawn affair. .

#3 Rahul Dravid - 270 in Rawalpindi, 2004 Dravid recorded a career-best 270 in the 2004 Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan. He arrived after opener Sehwag departed for a golden duck. Dravid then put up a batting exhibition and faced 495 balls during his stay (34 fours, 1 six). His innings meant India posted a mammoth total of 600/10 and later recorded an innings triumph.

#2 269 - Shubman Gill in Birmingham, 2025 Gill, in the aforementioned Birmingham game, brilliantly countered England's bowling attack, which had reduced India to 211/5 on Day 1. He formed a crucial partnership of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89), taking India past 400 on Day 2 morning. The 25-year-old, playing just his second Test as captain, was eventually dismissed for 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and three sixes as India finished at 587/10 while batting first.