Head, Cummins pick Tendulkar as favorite Indian cricketer growing up
As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy keeps fans across the globe on the edge of their seats, Australian cricketers revealed their favorite Indian players growing up. Most of the team, including Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh, picked Sachin Tendulkar as their first choice. Tendulkar is arguably one of the finest cricketers to have graced Australia.
Tendulkar's impressive record against Australia
Tendulkar's phenomenal record against Australia only strengthens his case as the Australian team's favorite. He scored 20 of his 100 centuries against the Aussies, who were the best team during his career (1989-2013). In Test cricket, Tendulkar was always on top of his game against Australia, averaging 53.20 and scoring six centuries with a highest score of 241 in Sydney.
Other Indian cricketers admired by Australian players
While Tendulkar was a common favorite, other Indian cricketers also found love from the Australian team. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey picked MS Dhoni as his favorite, while opener Usman Khawaja went with Virender Sehwag. In a surprising pick, Glenn Maxwell chose VVS Laxman as his top Indian player. These varied choices show the rich talent pool of Indian cricket and its influence on international players.