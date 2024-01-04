Decoding Usman Khawaja's stats as he completes 7,000 international runs

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding Usman Khawaja's stats as he completes 7,000 international runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:39 pm Jan 04, 202403:39 pm

Over 5,200 of Khawaja's international runs have come in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja has completed 7,000 runs in international cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his 28th run in Australia's first innings of the ongoing third and final Test against Pakistan in Sydney. He ended up scoring 47 off 143 balls, having smoked four boundaries. Notably, over 5,200 of Khawaja's international runs have come in Tests. Here are his stats.

2/6

A valuable hand from Khawaja

Responding to Pakistan's first innings total of 313, Australia were off to a fine start with openers Khawaja and David Warner (34) adding 70 runs for the first wicket. Khawaja continued to bat well after Warner's departure and looked set to slam his second fifty of the series. However, he eventually fell to Aamer Jamal.

3/6

21st Australian to get the milestone

Khawaja became the 21st batter to accomplish 7,000 international runs for Australia as he accomplished the milestone in 118 games. He averages 44.70 in national colors as the tally includes 17 tons and 38 fifties. Overall, Khawaja has now raced to 7,019 runs for Australia. He went past the legendary Don Bradman (6,996) in terms of international runs for Australia.

4/6

A look at his Test numbers

Playing his 69th Test match, Khawaja has gone to 5,224 runs, averaging 47.06. He made his Test debut against England in 2011. His tally includes 15 hundreds and 25 fifties in Test cricket. Since January 2022, he has scored the most runs in this format. He has compiled 2,337 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 58.42 (100s: 7, 50s: 11).

5/6

His numbers in white-ball cricket

Khawaja has also made a decent mark in white-ball cricket though he has not featured in the format for Australia since July 2019. In 40 ODIs, the 37-year-old boasts 1,554 runs at an impressive average of 42. (100s: 2, 50s: 12). He also owns a solitary T20I fifty as he owns 241 runs in nine games in the format at 26.77.

6/6

How has the match panned out?

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Aamer Jamal (82), the visitors posted 313 while batting first in Sydney. Pat Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australian openers Khawaja and Warner were brilliant as the duo added 70 runs for the first wicket. The Aussies were 116/2 at stumps on Day 2, which was curtailed by rain.