Boxing Day Test: Australia on top in rain-affected Day 1

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:19 pm Dec 26, 202302:19 pm

Marnus Labuschagne remain unbeaten at 44 at stumps on Day 1 against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia have had a steady start against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts finished the rain-affected Day 1 with a score of 187/3, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Travis Head (9*) still at the crease. Pakistan have bowled well in patches but struggled to capitalize on their chances early on. Here are the further details.

Australian openers lay the platform in the morning session

Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja handed the hosts a fine start after they were put into bat by Pakistan. The duo scored at a decent pace and added 90 runs together as the visitors kept on squandering their catching opportunities. Eventually, Salman Ali Agha dismissed Warner for 38 at the stroke of lunch. Later, Khawaja was dismissed for 42 by Hasan Ali.

Second-highest international run-getter for Australia

Courtesy of his knock, Warner has surpassed Steve Waugh as Australia's second-highest run-getter across all three formats. The former has amassed 18,515 international runs for Australia, surpassing Waugh's 18,496 international runs. The 37-year-old is only behind Ricky Ponting's international tally of 27,368 runs. Notably, these three are the only Australian batters with more than 18,000 international runs.

Labuschagne and Smith consolidate after the rain delay

After losing Khawaja, Steve Smith and Labuschagne took their time before there was a considerable rain delay. The duo returned to the crease and added 46 runs at a very patient pace. However, Smith again failed to make it count as he was dismissed for 26 by Aamer Jamal. Despite getting set, Smith nicked one off Jamal's outswing delivery, handing a catch to slip.

A look at the Pakistan bowlers

Only 66 overs were possible on Day 1 in Melbourne as rain played a major spoilsport. However, Pakistan bowlers had some good spells of pressure and were duly rewarded with wickets. Salman bowled only three overs and dismissed the dangerous Warner (1/5). Hasan removed the consistent Khawaja. He finished with figures of 1/28. Lastly, Jamal got rid of Smith and returned with 1/47.