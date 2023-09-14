4th ODI: South Africa seek to level series against Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 14, 2023 | 01:36 pm 3 min read

Australia are 2-1 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

In a must-win game, South Africa will meet Australia in the fourth ODI of the five-match series. After losing the first two matches, the Proteas side bounced back in the preceding fixture and claimed a 111-run triumph. They must win the upcoming game as well to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, Australia would look to seal the deal. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the fourth ODI on Friday (September 15). As the track here offers pace and bounce, the top-order batters can have a hard time against the new ball. The conditions are expected to ease out for batting. The duel will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (4:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa are just ahead of Australia in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs, having clinched 52 of the 106 ODIs against them. While Australia emerged winners 50 times, the two sides have played out three tied matches (NR: 1). At home, SA have 26 wins and 22 defeats against the Aussie side (Tie: 1).

Fiery starts for Australia

The top-order Australian batters have come hard at the SA bowlers and they are expected to endorse a similar approach in the ICC Cricket World Cup next month. However, they suffered middle-order collapses in two of the three games. For SA, skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock have been among the runs. SA rested their key bowlers in the preceding clash.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Tim David, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Who are the key performers?

Marnus Labuschagne scored a match-winning 80 in the series opener and followed it up with a century. Travis Head has smoked 135 runs in this series at a tremendous strike rate of 153.41. Aiden Markram smoked an unbeaten 74-ball 102 in the preceding game. Both Tabraiz Shamsi and Gerald Coetzee have taken six wickets in this series so far.

Fantasy cricket options

