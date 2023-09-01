SA vs AUS, Aiden Markram surpasses 1,000 T20I runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 01, 2023 | 11:23 pm 2 min read

Aiden Markram owns nine fifties in the format (Source: X/@ICC)

South African captain Aiden Markram has accomplished a major milestone, racing past 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. The batter got to the feat with his 27th run in the second T20I match against Australia. Notably, Markram became the joint-fastest South African to get the mark, having taken just 32 innings. He scored 49 on Friday and has raced to 1,022 runs.

A look at his T20I numbers

The current fourth-ranked T20I batter, Markram debuted against Sri Lanka in 2019. The 28-year-old, who is standing in his 36th T20I, averages a laud-worthy 39.30 in the format. It is worth noting that the South African has struck at an eye-popping rate of 148.54. He owns nine fifties, with the best score of 70 (vs West Indies).

Joint-fastest SA batter to get the mark

As mentioned, Markram became the joint-fastest SA batter to accomplish 1,000 T20I runs. While he took 32 innings to get the mark, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen also got to the mark in 32 innings earlier. Markram also became the ninth SA batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs.

Second batter with this double

Markram has become the second batter with an average of 39-plus and a strike rate of over 148 in T20I cricket (Minimum: 1,000 runs). Indian dasher Suryakumar Yadav (46.02 and 172.70) is the only other batter with this unique double. No other SA batter with at least 1,000 T20I runs has a better average or strike rate than Markram.

SA post 164/8 in second T20I

After losing the first encounter, South Africa posted 164/8 in 20 overs in the second match. Besides Markram's 49, Temba Bavuma scored a crucial 35. For Australia, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis claimed three-fers each.

