Manchester United sign Sergio Reguilon on loan: Decoding his stats

Sports

Manchester United sign Sergio Reguilon on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 01, 2023 | 09:39 pm 3 min read

Sergio Reguilon has represented Tottenham in 67 matches (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United have completed the move for Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan deal. As per reports, United will not be paying any fee and neither there's any option to buy. They will just cover his wages. However, there is a break clause that will allow the Red Devils to terminate the loan deal in January. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Erik ten Hag's first preference was Chelsea's Marc Cucurella but couldn't agree a fee. With Luke Shaw and backup left-back Tyrell Malacia both out injured, United don't have many options and therefore they have signed Reguilon. If Shaw and Malacia return stronger as the season progresses, they may opt for the break clause in January, terminating the loan deal.

A look at Reguilon's career stats

Reguilon started his career at Real Madrid's youth academy. He featured in 48 matches for Castilla in the Segunda B Division, scoring two goals. The left-back moved to Logrones on loan where he made 43 appearances, scoring eight goals. He returned to Real Madrid, playing 22 matches before joining Sevilla on loan. He featured in 38 matches. Reguilon joined Spurs and played 67 matches.

Reguilon was on loan at Atletico Madrid

Reguilon had a bright start to his Tottenham career since joining in 2020. But gradually his performances fizzled out and he went down the pecking order. Therefore he was loaned out to Atletico Madrid last season. However, he played only 12 matches for the Rojiblancos.

Breaking down Reguilon's numbers in the 2022-23 La Liga season

Reguilon suffered from persistent injury problems and hence he featured in only 11 La Liga matches last season. The left-back didn't register any goals nor provide any assist. He only created seven chances and had one shot on target. As per Opta, Reguilon completed 101 out of 123 attempted passes, clocking 82.11% passing accuracy. He won 16 ground duels and made seven tackles.

A look at his stats for Tottenham Hotspur

Reguilon has appeared in 67 matches for Tottenham Hotspur while netting two goals. He has featured in 52 Premier League matches, scoring twice. He has appeared in five EFL Cup fixtures and three FA Cup matches. The left-back has played in four Europa League clashes and once in the Europa League qualifiers. He has also featured in two UEFA Europa Conference League matches.

He has six international caps for Spain!

After playing for Spain Under-21 for some time, Reguilon was called up to the national team by Robert Moreno in October 2019. The left-back made his debut in Spain's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. He has six caps for Spain.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline