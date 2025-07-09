You can soon pay for your Emirates flight using cryptocurrency
What's the story
Emirates, a major airline based in Dubai, has signed a preliminary agreement with cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The deal will enable customers to pay for their tickets using digital currencies through Crypto.com's payment service. Adnan Kazim, Emirates's Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the partnership is aimed at attracting "younger, tech-savvy customer segments who prefer digital currencies."
Crypto hub
UAE's push for digital currencies
The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major destination for cryptocurrency companies in recent years. The country has allowed crypto payments in sectors such as real estate, school fees, and transportation. In Dubai, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, one of the city's biggest free zones (an economic area ruled by its own specific regulations), is home to over 650 cryptocurrency firms. This growth is regulated by Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, set up in 2022 to oversee this emerging sector.
Industry trend
Other airlines accepting crypto
The move by Emirates Airlines comes as a growing trend among carriers in the Gulf region to accept cryptocurrencies as payment options. In May 2025, Air Arabia, another Dubai-listed airline, announced it would accept UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin AE Coin for flight bookings. This shows a wider acceptance of digital currencies in the aviation industry and an effort to cater to tech-savvy customers who prefer using cryptocurrencies.