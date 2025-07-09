You can soon pay for your Emirates flight using cryptocurrency

Crypto hub

UAE's push for digital currencies

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major destination for cryptocurrency companies in recent years. The country has allowed crypto payments in sectors such as real estate, school fees, and transportation. In Dubai, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, one of the city's biggest free zones (an economic area ruled by its own specific regulations), is home to over 650 cryptocurrency firms. This growth is regulated by Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, set up in 2022 to oversee this emerging sector.