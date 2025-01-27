'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author predicts market crash in February
What's the story
Robert Toru Kiyosaki, the celebrated author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has predicted a major financial crash.
In a post on X, he warned of the "biggest stock market crash in history" scheduled to take place in February 2025.
The prediction is consistent with his earlier forecasts in his 2013 book Rich Dad's Prophecy, where he predicted a major economic collapse greater than previous downturns.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Kiyosaki's post
In RICH DADs PROPHECY-2013 I warned the buggiest stock market crash in history was coming. That crash will be in February 2025.— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 27, 2025
Good news because in a crash everything goes on sale. Cars and houses on sale now.
Better news billions will leave the stock and bond markets and…
Market perspective
Kiyosaki views crash as a buying opportunity
Despite the alarming nature of his prediction, Kiyosaki sees this potential crash as an opportunity for proactive investors.
He believes that "in a crash, everything goes on sale," meaning assets like cars and houses could become more affordable during a market collapse.
This perspective highlights Kiyosaki's belief in the cyclical nature of financial markets and his encouragement for unconventional investment strategies.
Investment shift
Author predicts capital shift to alternative investments
Kiyosaki expects the upcoming crash to cause a capital shift from conventional stock and bond markets to alternative investments such as Bitcoin.
He has long advocated Bitcoin, gold, and silver as safer investment options.
Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin will see "boom, boom, boom" amid market instability as investors look for more secure and profitable alternatives.
Crypto appeal
Bitcoin: A safe haven during market instability
Kiyosaki's support for Bitcoin as a safe haven comes as the cryptocurrency continues to gain traction among institutional and retail investors alike.
He thinks that in times of market instability, Bitcoin offers a unique opportunity to grow, particularly as traditional assets like stocks and bonds lose their appeal.
Plus, Kiyosaki says even a small investment in Bitcoin—like one Satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin—could make you rich while others lose everything in the crash.