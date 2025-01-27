What's the story

Renowned economist Bibek Debroy has been posthumously conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his contributions to literature and education.

Debroy, who passed away on November 1, 2024, aged 69, was a former member of Indian government think tank, NITI Aayog, and an economic advisor to the Prime Minister of India.

His unique expertise in classical Sanskrit and ancient texts set him apart from other economists.