'Too humble': SA coach Shukri Conrad on team's T20I defeat

Following a narrow defeat in the third and final T20I against Australia , South Africa 's head coach Shukri Conrad has urged his players to be more confident and assertive. The match, which was played in Cairns, was a disappointing end to an already tough series for the Proteas. They had also lost a tri-series final against New Zealand last month in similar fashion. Here's more.

Coach's message We can be too humble at times: Conrad Conrad stressed the importance of self-belief and confidence in his players. Speaking to the media, Conrad said, "Sometimes we can be too humble. We don't show off to the world enough what we're capable of doing." The coach used Australia as an example of a team that shows great self-belief. He believes that with a more assertive approach, the team can better showcase their potential.

Player focus Conrad critical of Markram, Rickelton Conrad also pointed out the performances of certain players in the series. Ryan Rickelton was the only one who made a significant contribution with a score of 71 off 55 balls in the first game. However, he admitted that he started too slowly for South Africa to chase down Australia's target. Aiden Markram has gone 31 innings without a T20I half-century and was dismissed driving waftily in all three matches.

Rising star Brevis shines in Australia series Dewald Brevis was the top run-scorer in the series and set a new record for South Africa's highest individual T20I score with an unbeaten 125 in the second match. He had the highest strike rate among all batters at 204.54. Conrad praised Brevis's approach, saying he played with a mix of confidence and cockiness, which is something he wants other players to emulate.

Future prospects Conrad backs Markram to bounce back Conrad is hopeful that Markram, who has been tentative in his shot selection, will find his form soon. He recalled how Markram had shown his potential during the World Test Championship final two months ago. Despite South Africa's recent losses, the coach remains optimistic about their growth and believes they are on the right track for the next T20 World Cup in six months' time.