Australia beat SA in nail-biting third T20I to clinch series

In a thrilling third T20I, Australia went past South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The Aussies accomplished the 173-run target to win the series 2-1. SA batted first in the contest and posted a strong total thanks to Dewald Brevis 's 53. Though Australia's chase was far from smooth, they eventually prevailed as Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell hit fifties. Here are the key stats.

1st innings SA posted a strong score SA were off to a poor start, losing two wickets in the powerplay. Brevis then turned the tide with his attacking batting in the middle overs. The 22-year-old dominated a 61-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (25), taking his side past 100. Though SA could only manage 38 runs in the last five overs, Rassie van der Dussen's 38* helped the team finish at 172/7.

Run chase Summary of the run chase The Aussies could not have asked for a better start as Marsh dominated a 66-run opening partnership with Travis Head (18). However, a shock collapse reduced the hosts to 122/6. Maxwell, who arrived at number six, played a mature knock to rescue Australia. He brilliantly operated with the tail-enders as his unbeaten 62 meant Australia (173/8) prevailed on the penultimate ball.

Brevis Second 50-plus score in T20Is for Brevis Brevis made 53 off just 26 balls, hammering six maximums and a solitary four. This was his second 50-plus score in T20Is. Across 10 T20Is, the Proteas batter has raced to 318 runs at 39.75. His strike rate in the format reads 191.57. This was overall his 13th 50-plus score in the 20-over format (100s: 2). He now boasts 2,491 runs at 29-plus.

Ellis Three-fer for Ellis Ellis, who returned with 3/31 from four overs, has completed 41 wickets from 27 T20Is at a fantastic average of 18.80. His economy rate reads 7.84. 10 of his wickets have come at home at 15.40. Against SA, he has raced to six wickets at 26.83. Overall in the 20-over format, Ellis now owns 203 wickets at 23-plus.

Information Two scalps each for Hazlewood, Zampa Veteran Aussie bowlers Adam Zampa (2/24 from 4 overs) and Josh Hazlewood (2/30 from 4 overs) also dismissed two batters each. While the former has raced to 130 T20I scalps at 21.11, Hazlewood now boasts 73 wickets at 21.83.

Maxwell Maxwell gets to 62 outfield catches The game saw Glenn Maxwell become Australia's joint-most successful catcher as an outfielder in T20Is. With the catch of Brevis, Maxwell equaled David Warner's tally of 62 outfield catches. Notably, Maxwell sprinted to his right from long-on, and timed his dive to his right perfectly before completing the catch to dismiss Brevis.

Information Fine cameo from van der Dussen's Van der Dussen's 26-ball 38*, which was laced with three fours, was instrumental in helping SA get past 160. This knock took the batter's T20I tally to 1,406 runs at 33.47 (50s: 10).

Marsh Fine fifty from Marsh Marsh made 54 off 37 balls as he slammed five sixes besides a solitary four. Across 73 T20Is, he has raced to 1,799 runs at a strike rate of 135.97 (88 sixes). His tally includes 10 half-centuries. This was his third T20I fifty versus SA, which has taken his tally to 407 runs at 40.70.

Sixes 250 T20 sixes for Marsh During his stay, Marsh also completed 250 sixes in T20 cricket (now 254). In 198 innings, the right-handed dasher has racked up 5,222 runs at an average of 32.43. His strike rate in the format goes past 135 (100s: 2, 50s: 33). 88 of his sixes have come in T20Is for Australia.

Maxwell Mad knock from Maxwell Maxwell smashed eight fours and two sixes en route to his 36-ball 62*﻿. With this knock, he has raced to 2,833 runs T20I runs. He averages 29.51. The tally now includes five tons and 12 fifties. 287 of his runs have come against SA at 28.70. Overall, he has raced to 10,846 T20 runs. This was his 58th fifty (100s: 8).