Nathan Ellis claims 3/31 in 3rd T20I vs SA: Stats

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis made the ball talk in the third and deciding T20I against South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Saturday. His 3/31 meant the Proteas finished at 172/7 after being asked to bat first. Dewald Brevis scored a fiery 53 for them. Meanwhile, here we look at Ellis's performance and stats.

Spell A fine spell from Ellis Ellis made his first strike in the fifth over as he dismissed the well-set Lhuan-dre Pretorius for 24. His next wicket was the turning point of the innings as Brevis fell to him in the 12th over. The pacer completed his three-fer by sending back Senuran Muthusamy in the final over. He was the pick of the Aussie bowlers.

Stats Three-fer for Ellis Ellis, who returned with 3/31 from four overs, has completed 41 wickets from 27 T20Is at a fantastic average of 18.80. His economy rate reads 7.84. 10 of his wickets have come at home at 15.40. Against SA, he has raced to six wickets at 26.83. Overall in the 20-over format, Ellis now owns 203 wickets at 23-plus.