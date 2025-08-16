Mitchell Marsh completes 250 T20 sixes with 54 vs SA  

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has completed 250 sixes in T20 cricket. The 33-year-old reached the landmark in the 3rd and deciding T20I against South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns . Marsh, who has been Australia's mainstay opener in the shortest format, attained the feat with his 1st maximum of the match. He overall smashed five sixes during his 54-run stay.

Knock A crucial hand from Marsh Chasing 173 in the deciding match, the Aussies could not have asked for a better start as Marsh dominated a 66-run opening partnership with Travis Head (18). He was sensational in the powerplay overs as he brought up his fifty off just 34 balls. However, he fell to Kwena Maphaka soon after completing his half-century.

Stats A look at his T20 stats Marsh got to 250 T20 sixes in his 210th appearance (now 254). In 198 innings, the right-handed dasher has racked up 5,222 runs at an average of 32.43. His strike rate in the format goes past 135 (100s: 2, 50s: 33). Marsh has featured in several T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL).

Numbers His numbers in IPL and BBL In 55 IPL games, Marsh has slammed 1,292 runs, including 627 in the 2025 season alone. He has a strike rate of 142.92, with a ton and nine half-centuries. Meanwhile, Marsh has 1,904 runs at a strike rate of 134.93 in the BBL. The Aussie all-rounder owns 75 sixes in the IPL and 84 in the BBL.