BCCI introduces this new rule for multi-day matches: Check out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new rule allowing injury replacements in multi-day cricket matches for the upcoming domestic season. The move comes after high-profile injuries to players like Rishabh Pant and Chris Woakes during the fourth and fifth Tests of the recent Anderson-Tendulkar series in England. The new regulation is similar to concussion replacement rules already in place.

Rule details What is serious injury replacement? The BCCI's new rule, titled "Serious Injury Replacement," allows a like-for-like replacement if a player suffers a serious injury during play. The injury must be sustained within the playing area and due to an external blow, resulting in a fracture, deep cut, or dislocation. It should also render the player unfit for the remainder of the match.

Decision authority How will the process work? The on-field umpires will assess the severity of an injury and, along with the BCCI Match Referee, determine whether a Serious Injury Replacement is allowed. They can consult with the BCCI Match Referee or a doctor present at the ground. The team manager must submit a Serious Injury Replacement Request to the BCCI Match Referee, detailing who has been injured and when, confirming that they are unable to continue due to their injury.

Replacement criteria Who can replace whom? The replacement player must be from the nominated substitutes at the time of toss. However, if the wicket-keeper is seriously injured and needs a replacement, then the Match Referee may allow a wicket-keeper from outside the nominated substitutes if there is no other wicket-keeper in those substitutes. The BCCI Match Referee should usually approve such requests if it doesn't give an undue advantage to one team over another for the remainder of the match.