Emirates to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi on all flights

User experience

Seamless connectivity for passengers

The new Wi-Fi service will be available to all passengers, regardless of their class or seat number. The connection process is designed to be simple with just a single tap required to connect. There are no extra charges or loyalty programs involved. Once connected, passengers can enjoy uninterrupted services like streaming movies, making calls on WhatsApp or FaceTime, playing games, checking emails and browsing the internet as they would on land.