Emirates to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi on all flights
What's the story
Dubai-based Emirates has announced a major upgrade to its in-flight internet service. The airline will provide free high-speed Wi-Fi powered by SpaceX's Starlink on all its planes by mid-2027. The first phase of the rollout will start from this month with Boeing 777s, followed by Airbus A380s from February 2026.
User experience
Seamless connectivity for passengers
The new Wi-Fi service will be available to all passengers, regardless of their class or seat number. The connection process is designed to be simple with just a single tap required to connect. There are no extra charges or loyalty programs involved. Once connected, passengers can enjoy uninterrupted services like streaming movies, making calls on WhatsApp or FaceTime, playing games, checking emails and browsing the internet as they would on land.
Tech advantage
Starlink's technology revolutionizes in-flight internet
Starlink's low Earth orbit satellites provide fast and reliable internet, even over oceans and remote areas where traditional plane Wi-Fi struggles. This tech is set to revolutionize the in-flight connectivity experience for Emirates passengers. The first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, marking a major step toward this ambitious upgrade plan.