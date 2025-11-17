Why billionaire Peter Thiel sold his entire stake in NVIDIA

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel has sold his entire stake in chipmaker NVIDIA , recent regulatory filings reveal. The move comes amid fears of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven bubble in tech stocks. The 13F filings from Thiel Macro LLC show that the fund sold all of its 537,742 shares in NVIDIA during the July-September quarter. This position made up a whopping 40% of the fund's portfolio.

Portfolio impact Fund's equity book shrinks after NVIDIA and Vista sales Along with the NVIDIA shares, Thiel Macro LLC also sold its entire stake in US-based energy company Vistra Energy. This move wiped another 19% off the fund's portfolio. The exits have drastically reduced the fund's equity book from $212 million in Q2 to just $74.4 million in Q3. Now, electric vehicle maker Tesla accounts for nearly 39% of the fund's portfolio.

Market analysis NVIDIA's market performance and future projections Despite Thiel's exit, NVIDIA has been on a stellar run. The company surpassed a $5 trillion valuation in October and is up some 36% over the last 12 months. This comes on the back of a 56% rise in sales to $46.7 billion, driven by significant increases in data center revenue. For Q3 FY2026, NVIDIA expects revenue growth with projections of around $54 billion with a 2% tolerance range.