Anil Ambani skips ED summons again in FEMA case

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 17, 2025
04:57 pm
What's the story

Anil Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Group, has skipped his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. He had earlier expressed his willingness to appear virtually or via recorded video. However, this was rejected by the ED which issued a fresh summons for today. It remains unclear if a third summons will be issued now.

Case details

ED's investigation linked to Jaipur-Reengus highway project

The ongoing ED probe is linked to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project. The agency had recently attached assets worth ₹7,500 crore belonging to Ambani and his companies under anti-money laundering law. A search against Reliance Infrastructure revealed that ₹40 crore was allegedly "siphoned" from this highway project. The funds were reportedly funneled through Surat-based shell companies to Dubai, exposing a larger international hawala network over ₹600 crore.

Clarification

Ambani's spokesperson clarifies his involvement in the case

Ambani's spokesperson clarified that the FEMA case is 15 years old and pertains to a road contractor. He added that Reliance Infrastructure awarded an EPC contract for building the JR Toll Road (Jaipur-Reengus highway) in 2010. The spokesperson emphasized this was a purely domestic contract with no foreign exchange component involved whatsoever, and since 2021, it has been with the National Highways Authority of India.

Statement

Ambani's non-executive role at Reliance Infrastructure

The spokesperson further clarified that Ambani is not a board member of Reliance Infrastructure. He served the company for about 15 years, from April 2007 to March 2022, only as a non-executive director. The statement said he was never involved in the day-to-day management of the company. This clarification comes amid ongoing investigations and questioning by the ED in connection with an alleged ₹17,000 crore bank fraud against his group companies.